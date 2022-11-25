As the submission deadline for Tidal Echoes nears, it’s still not too late to submit!

Tidal Echoes Fall Editor Olive Brend has been busy advertising and collecting submissions for UAS’s own art and literary journal. Representing communities from across Southeast Alaska, Tidal Echoes has become a “picture of what 2022 was like” according to Brend, with submissions from communities like Wrangell, Sitka, and many others from people of all ages.

“This year, we’re getting quite a few middle school students, which is really exciting to see some younger voices,” they said.

Brend has spent this semester compiling submissions, and next spring it will fall on Senior Editor Shaelene Moler, and Junior Editor Sienna Chubak to sort through submissions. Then submissions will appear before a panel of judges made up of UAS staff and faculty, who will anonymously choose the submissions that appear in the final product. The only mandatory quota for submissions is at least 25% of the journal must be from UAS students.

This year, the featured artist is Chloey Klawkshaa Cavanaugh, whose work features decolonization and accessibility, and the featured writer is Lyn Davis, whose work features a lot of protest poetry and topics of climate change and queer visibility.

“It’s good to just see their perspective on things and pick their brain a little,” Brend said.

For more on Tidal Echoes, see the Dec. 1 issue of the Whalesong. Available in print and online Dec. 1.